New Suit

State Farm Insurance and other defendants were hit with complaint for declaratory judgement Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin on behalf of Century Insurance Company. The suit seeks to rescind and void ab initio a liability insurance policy and seeks to declare that Century has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying fire damage action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04010, Century Insurance Company v. 6400 Oakley Road LLC et al.