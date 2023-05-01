Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partners Michael K. Alston and Michael J. Schrier have stepped in to defend Arch Insurance Co., Liberty Mutual and M.C. Dean Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which seeks payment for work in connection with construction of the Nashville Federal Courthouse, was filed March 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Hagan Jenkins Law Group on behalf of Century Fire Protection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00237, Century Fire Protection, LLC v. M.C. Dean, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Century Fire Protection, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hagan Jenkins Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

M.C. Dean, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract