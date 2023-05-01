Husch Blackwell partners Michael K. Alston and Michael J. Schrier have stepped in to defend Arch Insurance Co., Liberty Mutual and M.C. Dean Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which seeks payment for work in connection with construction of the Nashville Federal Courthouse, was filed March 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Hagan Jenkins Law Group on behalf of Century Fire Protection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00237, Century Fire Protection, LLC v. M.C. Dean, Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM