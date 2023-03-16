New Suit - Contract

Arch Capital Group, Liberty Mutual and M.C. Dean, a construction company specializing in mission-critical facilities, were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court case, brought by Hagan Jenkins Law Group on behalf of Century Fire Protection, pursues claims that the defendants failed to pay Century Fire Protection for subcontractor work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00237, Century Fire Protection, LLC v. M.C. Dean, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Century Fire Protection, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hagan Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

M.C. Dean, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract