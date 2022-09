Removed To Federal Court

Reed Smith removed an ERISA lawsuit against Elevance Health and Netflix Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Century City Outpatient Surgery Center, which seeks reimbursement for a surgical procedure. The case is 2:22-cv-07023, Century City Outpatient Surgery Center v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company et al.