New Suit - Contract

Aquatic Life Sciences d/b/a Syndel, which manufactures products for aquarium and fish health, was sued by former distributor Centro Veterinario y Agricola for breach of contract on Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit alleges that Syndel deliberately refused to renew regulatory approval in Chile for its product Parasite-S and thereby allowed its contract with Centro to expire. According to the complaint, Syndel's conduct was motivated by a desire to sell Parasite-S at a higher price under a new contract with Agrovet, a competing distributor. The suit was filed by Baker & Hostetler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00693, Centro Veterinario y Agricola Ltd. v. Aquatic Life Sciences Inc.

Wholesalers

May 11, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Centro Veterinario y Agricola Limitada

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Aquatic Life Sciences Inc.

defendant counsels

Bogle & Gates PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract