Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CareMore to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Fennemore Dowling Aaron on behalf of Central Valley Medical Group, accuses CareMore of soliciting physicians from the plaintiff's network to become part of a competing network being formed by CareMore. The case is 1:23-cv-00240, Central Valley Medical Group Inc. v. CareMore Health Plan.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 2:56 PM