New Suit - Contract

AT&T and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on behalf of Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, over allegedly unpaid invoices for telecommunications services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02206, Central Telephone Co. of Virginia d/b/a CenturyLink et al. v. AT&T Corp. et al.