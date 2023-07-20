YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and USF Holland LLC were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, over pension and health benefits, was brought by the Central States Funds Law Department on behalf of the Central States Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04685, Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund et al v. YRC Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 20, 2023, 10:14 AM