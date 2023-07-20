New Suit - ERISA

YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and USF Holland LLC were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, over pension and health benefits, was brought by the Central States Funds Law Department on behalf of the Central States Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04685, Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund et al v. YRC Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund

Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund

Charles A. Whobrey

Plaintiffs

Central States Funds Law Department

defendants

YRC Inc.

USF Holland LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations