Wiley Rein filed an in rem lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Central Source LLC. The complaint, pertaining to cybersquatting and trademark infringement, targets five domain owners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00586, Central Source LLC v. annualcreditdreport.com et al.

May 02, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Central Source LLC

Wiley Rein

defendants

20annualcreditreport.com

annualcreditdreport.com

annualcreditreporft.com

annyalcreditreport.com

qannualcreditreport.com

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims