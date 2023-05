News From Law.com

In a May 4 verdict, a jury for the Court of Common Pleas in Berks County, Pennsylvania, awarded Premier Capital $750,000 after determining attorneys Dominic DeCecco and Charles N. Shurr, and the Hartman Valeriano Law Firm were negligent, and that the two attorneys' negligence brought Premier harm.

Legal Services

May 08, 2023, 4:57 PM

nature of claim: /