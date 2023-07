News From Law.com

A town judge in central New York's Otsego County has resigned from the bench amid a probe that she mishandled court money, the state judicial watchdog said. Burlington Town Court Justice Corrie A. Damulis, who is an attorney, was being investigated by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct for financial management practices in her office.

July 24, 2023, 2:34 PM

