Justice James P. Murphy, an administrative trial court judge from central New York, was tapped on Monday to serve as the state's deputy chief administrative judge for its courts outside of New York City. Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas appointed Murphy to the post which manages daily operations of trial-level courts consisting of more than 640 state-paid judges and 6,000-plus non-judicial employees outside of the city.

New York

June 05, 2023, 3:42 PM

