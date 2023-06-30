Ferguson Enterprises LLC and other defendants on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Meagher + Geer and Bailey & Greer on behalf of Central Mutual Insurance Co. and Ashley Colclasure. The court case alleges that a barbeque grill supplied by the defendants caused a fire at Colclasure’s home. The defendants are represented by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. The case is 3:23-cv-00661, Central Mutual Insurance Company v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC et al.
Insurance
June 30, 2023, 1:45 PM