Removed To Federal Court

Ferguson Enterprises LLC and other defendants on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Meagher + Geer and Bailey & Greer on behalf of Central Mutual Insurance Co. and Ashley Colclasure. The court case alleges that a barbeque grill supplied by the defendants caused a fire at Colclasure’s home. The defendants are represented by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. The case is 3:23-cv-00661, Central Mutual Insurance Company v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Central Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bailey & Greer, PLLC

Megher + Geer, Pllp

defendants

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC No. 20

Ferguson U.S. Holdings, Inc.

Ferguson-Showroom No. 907

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects