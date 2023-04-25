Lawyers at Stinson LLP and Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against NorthWestern Corp. d/b/a NorthWestern Energy to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by Hall & Evans on behalf of Central Montana Rail, seeks to recover for fire damage caused to the plaintiff's railroad bridge by the West Wind Fire, which was allegedly caused by a spark from the defendant's downed power line. The case is 4:23-cv-00018, Central Montana Rail Inc. v. NorthWestern Corp.
Energy
April 25, 2023, 8:43 PM