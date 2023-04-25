Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP and Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against NorthWestern Corp. d/b/a NorthWestern Energy to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by Hall & Evans on behalf of Central Montana Rail, seeks to recover for fire damage caused to the plaintiff's railroad bridge by the West Wind Fire, which was allegedly caused by a spark from the defendant's downed power line. The case is 4:23-cv-00018, Central Montana Rail Inc. v. NorthWestern Corp.

Energy

April 25, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Central Montana Rail

Plaintiffs

Hall & Evans

defendants

NorthWestern Corporation

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

Browning Kaleczyc Berry Hoven

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference