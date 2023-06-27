New Suit - Trademark

Lawn, garden and pet supplies developer and manufacturer Central Garden & Pet and Farnam Companies Inc. sued Leetronics Corporation and Eliran Yadid Monday in California Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, accuses the defendants of selling Central products through their Amazon storefront without authorization or permission. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03157, Central Garden & Pet Company et al v. Leetronics Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Central Garden & Pet Company

Farnam Companies, Inc.

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Eliran Yadid

John Does 1-10, individually or as corporations/business entities

Leetronics Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims