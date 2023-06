Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Kronenberg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ian, was filed by Boltz Legal on behalf of Central Florida Health and Rehab Clinic. The case is 6:23-cv-01172, Central Florida Health and Rehab Clinic LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Central Florida Health and Rehab Clinic LLC

Plaintiffs

Boltz Legal

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kelley Kronenberg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute