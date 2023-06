Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tachau Meek PLC on Tuesday removed a fraudulent transfer lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird on behalf of Central Bank & Trust Co., seeks to recover nearly $95,000 for an alleged fraudulent check that was successfully cashed by Chase. The case is 3:23-cv-00310, Central Bank & Trust Co. v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 6:37 PM

Central Bank & Trust Co.

Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Tachau Meek PLC

