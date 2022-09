New Suit

PulteGroup, a Fortune 500 home construction company, sued a trio of insurers Thursday in New Mexico District Court for coverage in litigation over alleged construction defects. The lawsuit, brought by Payne & Fears, contends that Cincinnati Insurance Co., Central Mutual Insurance Co., and Mountain States Mutual Casualty Co. have a duty to defend and indemnify Pulte pursuant to insurance policies issued to subcontractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00682, Centex Homes et al v. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 15, 2022, 8:40 PM