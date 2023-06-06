Who Got The Work

Phillips Lytle partner David L. Cook and associate Nicholas C. Roberts have stepped in to represent Wood Farms in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit was filed March 29 in New York Northern District Court by Spurrell & Studer Law Group and the Law Offices of Charles M. Tebbutt on behalf of the Center for Food Safety. The complaint accuses dairy producer Wood Farms of discharging manure, wastewater and other waste into U.S. waters in violation of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr., is 5:23-cv-00399, Center for Food Safety, Inc. v. Wood Farms, LLC.

Agriculture

June 06, 2023, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Center for Food Safety, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Donald E. Spurrell

Law Offices Of Charles M. Tebbutt, PC

defendants

Wood Farms, LLC

defendant counsels

Phillips Lytle

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws