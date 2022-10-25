New Suit - Environmental

The Center For Biological Diversity sued U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Director Martha Williams Tuesday in New Mexico District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The court case, brought by attorney Douglas W. Wolf, accuses the defendants of failing to issue final rules for two population segments of the lesser prairie chicken in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The case is 1:22-cv-00796, Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 25, 2022, 5:19 PM