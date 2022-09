New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court challenging a U.S. federal government decision not to designate the Barrens darter fish as an endangered species. The complaint names the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of the Interior. The case is 1:22-cv-02922, Center For Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 27, 2022, 2:23 PM