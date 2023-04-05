New Suit

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, sued the U.S. Forest Service Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case, filed by American University Washington College of Law, seeks documents concerning the appraisal for the proposed 'Oak Flat' land exchange in southeastern Arizona that would turn 2,500-acre federal land into a copper mine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00928, Center For Biological Diversity v. United States Forest Service.

April 05, 2023, 12:56 PM

Center For Biological Diversity

Washington College Of Law

United States Forest Service

