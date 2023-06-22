New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court accusing the U.S. federal government of failing to finalize rulings intended to protect 13 endangered wildlife species and their habitats. The complaint, which alleges violations of the Endangered Species Act, seeks the issuance of one 12-month finding and a critical habitat designation for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl and other flora and fauna. The case is 4:23-cv-00287, Center for Biological Diversity v. United States Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 22, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity- Ojai, Ca

Center For Biological Diversity - Portland, Or

defendants

Deb Haaland

Martha Williams

United States Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws