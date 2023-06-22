The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court accusing the U.S. federal government of failing to finalize rulings intended to protect 13 endangered wildlife species and their habitats. The complaint, which alleges violations of the Endangered Species Act, seeks the issuance of one 12-month finding and a critical habitat designation for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl and other flora and fauna. The case is 4:23-cv-00287, Center for Biological Diversity v. United States Fish and Wildlife Service et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
June 22, 2023, 3:08 PM