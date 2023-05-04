The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court regarding the use of pesticides and the protection of endangered species. The suit accuses the U.S. federal government of failing to respond to a petition calling for the defense of critical species' habits from excessive exposure to pesticides and their active ingredients. The case is 4:23-cv-00208, Center for Biological Diversity v. United States Fish and Wildlife Service et al.
