The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court regarding the use of pesticides and the protection of endangered species. The suit accuses the U.S. federal government of failing to respond to a petition calling for the defense of critical species' habits from excessive exposure to pesticides and their active ingredients. The case is 4:23-cv-00208, Center for Biological Diversity v. United States Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

May 04, 2023, 6:44 PM

Center For Biological Diversity - Portland, Or

Deb Haaland

United States Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision