New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of the Interior were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, challenges the defendants' failure to list several species of plants and animals as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The case is 4:23-cv-00113, Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 07, 2023, 4:58 PM