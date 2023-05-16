New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its administrator, Michael S. Regan, Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services and Environmental and Animal Defense, accuses the EPA of unreasonable delay in publishing a final rule regarding Pennsylvania’s state implementation plan to address smog. The case is 2:23-cv-01843, Center For Biological Diversity v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 16, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity

Plaintiffs

Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services

defendants

United States Environmental Protection Agency

Michael S. Regan

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws