New Suit

The Center for Biological Diversity sued Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Rachel L. Wolf, seeks records concerning the TVA board and its executive’s communications regarding studies and reports about TVA's fossil fuel energy generation assets and the potential for TVA to transition to cleaner energy sources. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00359, Center For Biological Diversity v. Tennessee Valley Authority.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 11, 2022, 1:38 PM