The Center for Biological Diversity sued the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), Janet Coit, the assistant administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Monday in District of Columbia District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The complaint accuses NMFS of failing to finalize designations of 'critical habitat' for certain coral species. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00809, Center For Biological Diversity v. Raimondo et al.

