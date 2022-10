New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court under the Endangered Species Act. The suit alleges that the U.S. federal government has failed to protect humpback whales from injury and death caused by the California drift gillnet fishery. The case is 4:22-cv-06566, Center For Biological Diversity v. Raimondo et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 27, 2022, 1:00 PM