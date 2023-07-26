New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity filed an environmental lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday in Hawaii District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to provide adequate federal protection to 20 threatened species of Caribbean and Indo-Pacific coral. The case is 1:23-cv-00306, Center for Biological Diversity v. National Marine Fisheries Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 26, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity

defendants

Gina Raimondo

Janet Coit

National Marine Fisheries Service

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision