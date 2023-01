New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity sued U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its director Martha Williams Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit challenges the decision by Fish and Wildlife Service to deny protective status to the southern hognose snake. The case is 1:23-cv-00221, Center For Biological Diversity v. Haaland et al.

January 26, 2023, 11:12 AM