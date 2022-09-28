New Suit - Environmental

The Center For Biological Diversity sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Douglas Boren Wednesday in California Central District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to require revisions of plans governing the production of oil and gas at oil rigs off the coast of Huntington Beach. The lawsuit contends that the continued use of outdated plans threatens the marine environment and coastal communities with oil spills and toxic pollution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06996, Center For Biological Diversity v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 28, 2022, 12:28 PM