New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, filed an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Hawaii District Court against the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The suit, filed by in-house counsel, accuses the defendants of failing to make a critical habitat designation for 49 species of Hawaiian plants and animals under the Endangered Species Act. The case is 1:22-cv-00373, Center for Biological Diversity v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 11, 2022, 6:02 PM