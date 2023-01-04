New Suit - FOIA

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, sued the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit seeks all records related to FEMA’s spending on energy projects, including funding for fossil fuel-related projects as compared to renewable energy alternatives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00011, Center For Biological Diversity v. Federal Emergency Management Agency et al.

Government

January 04, 2023, 11:16 AM