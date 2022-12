New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought under the Endangered Species Act, seeks to protect the Amargosa vole from excessive recreational use of its habitat at Borehole Springs in the Mojave Desert. The case is 2:22-cv-08824, Center for Biological Diversity v. Bureau of Land Management et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 06, 2022, 1:46 PM