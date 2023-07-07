New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Mining Action Project and the Amargosa Conservancy filed a lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court challenging the federal government’s approval of the 'Let’s Go Lithium' mineral exploration project in central Nevada. The suit asserts that the project will harm wildlife in the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and other spaces designated as areas of critical environmental concern. The case is 2:23-cv-01049, Center for Biological Diversity v. Amargosa Conservancy et al.

July 07, 2023, 5:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Amargosa Conservancy

defendants

Bureau Of Land Management

U.S. Department of the Interior

Debra Haaland

Nicholas B. Pay

Tracy Stone-Manning

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision