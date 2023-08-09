The federal government was hit with a lawsuit on Aug. 9 in Florida Middle District Court challenging a federal agency decision to deny protection under the Endangered Species Act to the gopher tortoise. The court action, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education Inc., contends that the gopher tortoise is at risk for extinction due to the destruction of its natural habitat in the southeastern United States. The case is 3:23-cv-00936, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
August 09, 2023, 12:25 PM