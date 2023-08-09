New Suit - Environmental

The federal government was hit with a lawsuit on Aug. 9 in Florida Middle District Court challenging a federal agency decision to deny protection under the Endangered Species Act to the gopher tortoise. The court action, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education Inc., contends that the gopher tortoise is at risk for extinction due to the destruction of its natural habitat in the southeastern United States. The case is 3:23-cv-00936, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

August 09, 2023, 12:25 PM

Center for Biological Diversity

Nokuse Education, Inc.

Center For Biological Diversity

defendants

Deb Haaland

Martha Williams

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws