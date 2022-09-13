New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit seeks to challenge the FWS's decision denying endangered species protection to the West Coast fisher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05216, Center For Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 13, 2022, 12:06 PM