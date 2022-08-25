New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thursday in Idaho District Court. The court case seeks to challenge the defendants' authorization of the Idaho-Club Lakeside Marina Development project. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00371, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 25, 2022, 5:00 PM