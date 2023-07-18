New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act, Environmental, FOIA

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, and Prutehi Litekyan | Save Ritidian filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Tuesday in Guam District Court in connection with the proposed relocation of 5,000 marines from Okinawa, Japan to Guam. The suit, filed by Camacho & Taitano, contends that the construction and operation of a U.S. Marine Corps camp base, known as Camp Blaz, would severely endanger more than a dozen threatened species and destroy Guam’s last remaining native limestone forests. According to the suit, the U.S. Navy has failed to carry out all mandatory and required conservation measures that were specifically intended to offset the adverse impacts to the endangered species. The suit also contends that the U.S. Navy failed to produce FOIA records and final determinations regarding the relocation project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00019, Center For Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Department of the Navy et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 18, 2023, 7:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity

Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian

Plaintiffs

Camacho & Taitano LLP

defendants

U.S. Department of Defense

Carlos Del Toro

Debra Haaland

Lloyd J. Austin, III

U.S. Department of the Navy

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws