The Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs sued the National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The lawsuit challenges NPS' decision to release land-use restrictions to allow a proposed Miami Wilds waterpark, hotel and retail development, allegedly threatening the survival of critically endangered pine rocklands, which are biodiverse ecosystems found only in southern Florida and the Bahamas. The case is 1:23-cv-20495, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Department of the Interior et al.

February 08, 2023, 10:36 AM