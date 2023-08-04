O'Melveny & Myers partners Matthew T. Kline and Brittany A. Rogers have stepped in as defense counsel to California Resources Production Corporation in a pending environmental lawsuit challenging the U.S. federal government's approval of oil drilling on public land in the San Joaquin Valley. The case, filed June 22 in California Eastern District Court by Earthjustice, argues that the area is already highly polluted, causing local residents to suffer negative health effects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston, is 1:23-cv-00938, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Bureau of Land Management et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
August 04, 2023, 8:10 AM