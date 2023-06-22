New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental groups filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Eastern District Court challenging the U.S. federal government's approval of oil drilling on public land in the San Joaquin Valley. The court action, filed by Earthjustice, argues that the area is already highly polluted, causing local residents to suffer negative health effects. The case is 1:23-cv-00938, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. U.S. Bureau of Land Management et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 22, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Natural Resources Defense Council

Friends of the Earth

The Wilderness Society

Plaintiffs

Earthjustice

defendants

U.S. Bureau of Land Management

California Resources Production Corporation

Debra Haaland

Gabriel Garcia

John Hodge

Karen Mouritsen

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws