New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon Society and other plaintiffs filed an environmental lawsuit against the United States Forest Service on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit challenges the agency's Salt River Horse Management Plan on the grounds that the area of the Tonto National Forest where the horses live does not have the carrying capacity to support all the horses. The case is 2:23-cv-00715, Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. United States Forest Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 27, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Arizona Bighorn Sheep Society

Arizona Deer Association

Arizona Sportsmen for Conservation

Arizona Wildlife Federation

Maricopa Audubon Society

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity - Oakland, Ca

defendants

Neil Bosworth

United States Forest Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws