New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Environmental Law Clinic and other plaintiffs filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Monday in California Northern District Court. The case accuses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Water Act and causing harm to the aquatic ecosystem by failing to address human and animal pathogens and other forms of pollution caused by oceangoing vessels. The case is 4:23-cv-00535, Center For Biological Diversity et al v. Regan et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 06, 2023, 8:33 PM