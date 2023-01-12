New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint accuses the EPA of failing to take remedial or disciplinary action against California and Pennsylvania over their alleged failure to reach air quality standards promulgated by the EPA in 2012. The case is 4:23-cv-00148, Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 12, 2023, 2:04 PM