The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Interior, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Eubanks & Associates, accuses the defendants of violating the Endangered Species Act by authorizing livestock grazing in the Coronado National Forest, thereby threatening the yellow-billed cuckoo and Sonora chub. The case is 4:23-cv-00354, Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Moore et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
July 28, 2023, 2:56 PM