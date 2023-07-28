New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Interior, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Eubanks & Associates, accuses the defendants of violating the Endangered Species Act by authorizing livestock grazing in the Coronado National Forest, thereby threatening the yellow-billed cuckoo and Sonora chub. The case is 4:23-cv-00354, Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Moore et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 28, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Maricopa Audubon Society

Plaintiffs

Eubanks & Associates PLLC

defendants

Deb Haaland

Martha Williams

Randy Moore

Tom Vilsack

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws