The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, and other plaintiffs sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of the Interior and other government agencies Tuesday in Arizona District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The lawsuit, filed by Eubanks & Associates, accuses the defendants of failing to protect and ensure the recovery of the critically endangered Mount Graham red squirrel. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00412, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. Moore et al.

September 13, 2022, 3:12 PM