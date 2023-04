New Suit

American University Law School, the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups filed an environmental lawsuit on Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint alleges that the federal government did not respond to a petition requesting the U.S. to phase out the production of fossil fuels to combat the climate crisis. The case is 1:23-cv-01144, Center for Biological Diversity.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 25, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity

Friends Of The Earth

Wildearth Guardians

Plaintiffs

Washington College Of Law

defendants

U.S. Department Of The Interior

Deb Haaland

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision