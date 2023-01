New Suit - Environmental

Attorneys at the Center for Biological Diversity and the Audubon Society filed an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The complaint challenges the U.S. federal government's decision to designate the horned lark, native to the Puget Lowlands and Willamette Valley, as a 'threatened' species rather than endangered. The case is 3:23-cv-00150, Center For Biological Diversity et al v. Haaland et al.

